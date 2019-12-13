Haemmerle and Samkova dominate snowboard cross World Cup opener

Austrian Haemmerle, last year's men's champion, was dominant throughout on home snow as he won his 1/8 final, quarter-final and semi-final before coming through in the final ahead of Australia's Cameron Bolton and Italy's Omar Visintin.

And it was a similar story in the women’s race as Czech Samkova, victorious in 2018/19, started fastest and then controlled the final to take gold.

Italy's Michela Moioli edged out Australia's Belle Brockhoff in a photo finish for silver, with Britain's Charlotte Bankes narrowly missing out on a podium in fourth.

Sportsbeat 2019