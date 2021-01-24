Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle powered to his first snowboard cross World Cup win of the season, on the second day of competition in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy.

Haemmerle - the reigning holder of the men's crystal globe - was forced to settle for 13th place in the season opener on Saturday, but the 27-year-old found his best form second time round to top the ranks in the big final.

A dramatic race in the showpiece saw France youngster Merlin Surget take silver, while the USA's Hagen Kearney completed the podium in third.

The Netherlands' Glenn de Blois - who triumphed on Saturday - remains top of the men's overall snowboard cross standings after a joint-ninth place finish.

Haemmerle said: "Today I got revenge for yesterday and I'm delighted to get over the line. I fought my way and the big final was so tight in the last turn."

In the women's event, the Czech Republic's Eva Samkova bettered her third-place finish last time out to take top spot ahead of the USA's Faye Gulini and France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau in second and third respectively.

Victory for the 2014 Olympic champion lifts her to the summit of the women's overall snowboard cross ranks, with Gulini also leapfrogging Saturday's winner and last year's crystal globe champion Michela Moioli, who finished fourth second time out on home soil.

Samkova added: "It's an amazing feeling. It's amazing racing with the girls, it's super tight and I learned to push hard from yesterday's race."

