Alessandro Haemmerle and Eva Samkova took the Crystal Globes with victories in the snowboard cross World Cup season finale in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

The Austrian enters the history books with a third successive overall World Cup title, joining French duo Xavier de le Rue and Pierre Vaultier as the only men to have achieved the feat.

A third victory of the six-race season, Haemmerle beat America's Hagen Kearney into second with Frenchman Merlin Surget third.

"I'm very happy, I had a good lead, but I just tried to give it my all," Haemmerle said.

Victory saw Haemmerle finish the season on 430 points, with his only challenger to the crown, Canada's Eliot Grondin, unable to qualify for the big final as he finished seventh on the day.

Grondin finished the season second on 304 points with Surget's podium enough to see him snatch the overall bronze on 252.

Meanwhile, Czech Samkova won her third World Cup title after prevailing in a straight shootout with Italy's Michela Moioli â€“ with Great Britainâ€™s Charlotte Bankes finishing third.

Samkova and Surget came into the final round level on 350 points in the overall standings and they duked it out in the big final with Samkova coming out on top.

Since 2016 the overall crown has gone to one of Samkova or Moioli, and Samkova levelled the totals at three apiece with her latest triumph.

GB star Bankes claimed the final spot on the Swiss podium to cap a brilliant season in which she won her maiden World Championship gold and also added a World Cup gold.

Samkova finished the season on 450 points, with Moioli on 430 and America's Faye Gulini third on 302.

