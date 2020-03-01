Hofmeister and Fischnaller secure Crystal Globes in Canada

The German beat Russian Sofia Nadyrshina in the big final to claim her seventh overall event win this season, as her lead at the top of the parallel giant slalom standings extended to 3,110 points.

Hofmeister adds the parallel giant slalom title to her giant slalom crown she won on Saturday to claim her first ever Crystal Ball to cap off a season where she has triumphed from start to finish.

Nadyrshina's error in the final gifted the 23-year-old victory in Canada, while Selina Joerg saw off Sabine Schoeffmann to claim third place on the podium.

Roland Fischnaller secured the Crystal Globe in the men's parallel giant slalom event, despite bowing out in the 1/8 finals in Blue Mountain, after the Italian's dominant season on the slopes.

Dmitry Loginov claimed gold in the Canada to secure his first World Cup victory of the season after seeing off German Stefan Baumeister in the big final, while Edwin Coratti overcame Robert Burns in the small final to claim bronze

