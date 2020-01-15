Hofmeister reaches new heights with team event win

The 23-year-old grabbed individual gold on Tuesday and burst out of the blocks to take a 1.4s lead over Austria's Claudia Riegler, leaving team-mate Baumeister to power home for top spot, adding to his individual bronze. With defeat in the big final, home favourites Riegler and Andreas Prommegger took silver, while Swiss duo Julie Zogg and Dario Caviezel beat Italy's Nadya Ochner and Daniele Bagozza in the small final to take bronze. "I have no words to describe my feelings now," said Hofmeister, whose triumph marked her fifth consecutive World Cup victory of the season. "It's just amazing to win again and today with Stefan in the first team event of the season." Baumeister added: "It's a perfect day. We had a perfect slope with perfect snow today and I think that Bad Gastein is my favourite location on tour, so I hope we'll come back here again next year."

