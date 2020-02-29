Hofmeister reigns supreme in Blue Mountain

The 23-year-old became the first German to take the title in the discipline as she wrapped up what was a fifth victory in the 2019/20 season.

She downed compatriot Selina Joerg in the final, coming home 1.76s ahead, with Austria's Daniela Ulbing grabbing bronze in the small final ahead of Sabine Schoeffmann.

In the men's equivalent, fans were treated to a remarkable tie as Austria's Benjamin Karl and Italy's Mirko Felicetti crossed the line in unison, with even a photo finish unable to separate them.

In the small final, it was Andrey Sobolev who took bronze over Roland Fischnaller by just 0.07s, with the silver medal voided due to Karl and Felicetti's tie. Sportsbeat 2020