Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister was crowned overall Alpine Snowboard World Cup champion for a third straight year at her home meeting in Berchtesgaden.

The 25-year-old was in pole position after winning the previous leg in Rogla, and completed the job with a third-placed finish here, beating Beijing 2022 Olympic silver medallist Daniela Ulbing of Austria in the bronze medal race.

That was enough to give her a total of 557 points for the season, 17 ahead of nearest rival Julie Zogg who triumphed in the big final.

The Swiss border topped the podium for the third time this season after her opponent in the final Megan Farrell of Canada failed to finish.

It was the 27th World Cup leg of Zogg's career and enough to see her finish first in the parallel slalom standings for this season.

Home favourite Hofmeister's victory in the battle for bronze denied Ulbing what would have been the Austrian's third podium of the season.

Meanwhile in the men's event, Lee Sang-ho became the first South Korean snowboarder to win the overall World Cup title.

Like Hofmeister, Lee finished third in Berchtesgaden to ensure he topped the standings and put his Olympic disappointment, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals, firmly behind him.

The 26-year-old was beaten by Andreas Prommegger in the semi-finals, but recovered to ensure his sixth podium finish this season by defeating another Austrian, Lukas Mathies.

World Championship silver medallist Prommegger went on to claim his second World Cup leg win of the season to round off the season in fine style in Berchtesgaden, with the result ensuring he secured the parallel giant slalom crystal globe for this season.

By doing so the Austrian returned to the top spot of the podium for the first time since the opening weekend of 2021-22, back in Lake Bannoye over fourth months ago.

But the real glory belonged to Lee, the silver medallist from Pyeongchang capping off a brilliant season with a maiden World Cup title.

