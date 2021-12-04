Reira Iwabuchi and Su Yiming claimed Snowboard big air World Cup victories at the US ski resort of Steamboat.

Two-time Winter X Games medallist Iwabuchi scored a combined total of 178.25 from her best two jumps, with the Japanese winning by over 30 points.

Austria's reigning Winter Olympic champion Anna Gasser finished second with a combined score of 148.00, with German Annika Morgan third with a score of 132.25.

American Hailey Langland just missed out on the podium as she finished fourth, with Team GB's Katie Ormerod in fifth.

In the men's event, 17-year-old Yiming cemented his place as one of the brightest prospects in Winter sports with victory.

The Chinese star recorded a combined score of 155.25 to take gold, with Austria's Clemens Millauer finishing in second with a total of 139.50.

