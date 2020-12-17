Benjamin Karl claimed success in the Parallel Giant Slalom by the narrowest of margins in Carezza, after edging out fellow Austrian Andreas Prommegger by just 0.01 seconds to claim an 18th Snowboard World Cup stage victory. After disposing of Andrey Sobolev or Russia and Poland's Oskar Kwiatkowski, Karl then came up against Slovenian Zan Kosir in the semi-final, with the 35-year-old claiming the victory by 0.47s. Prommegger had a similarly routine journey to the last four, before pipping Roland Fischnaller - who took victory last time out in Cortina d'Ampezzo - to the line by just 0.05s to claim his place in the Big Final. But the 40-year-old was on the wrong end of the tight finish in the final race of the day, as Karl took the victory by the slenderest of margins to take him to the top of the overall standings after two World Cup events. Kosir made amends in the Small Final to claim the final spot on the podium, as he saw off Fischnaller by 1.06s to claim third to cap off a frantic day of action in Italy. The victory leaves Karl on 160 World Cup points as it stands, with Fischnaller a whisker behind on 150, while Prommegger continues to keep them honest in third, with 116 points to his name. In the women's event, Ramona Hofmeister claimed her first victory of the season after seeing off Ladina Jenny of Switzerland by 0.46s in the Big Final. With last week's winner Ester Ledecka sitting this one out to compete in the Alpine World Cup in Val d'Isère, the German racer improved on her third-placed finish in Cortina d'Ampezzo last time out to move up to the top step on the podium following a flawless four runs. Hofmeister dominated on the snow with Haerim Jeong of Korea and Sofia Nadyrshina seen off in the opening rounds, before she flew past compatriot Selina Joerg in the semi-finals. That set up the showdown with Jenny in the Big Final, where she once again showcased her class to storm to victory, and fire herself to the top of the standings in the process with 160 points. Joerg claimed third in Italy after Cheyenne Loch failed to finish in the Small Final, which sees her sit second on 140 points after two rounds, while Jenny sits a further 15 points further back in third.