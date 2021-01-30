Dimitry Karlagachev claimed his first-ever FIS Snowboard World Cup victory in the parallel slalom in Moscow.

The Russian led the way in qualifying and was able to back that up all the way to a first victory at this level.

The 22-year-old did it the hard way though, winning his semi-final over Alexander Payer of Austria by just 0.03 seconds.

And his victory in the final, beating Slovenia's Zan Kosir, was only a little more comfortable as he edged home by 0.07 seconds.

Payer went on to lose the battle for a podium to Italy's Edwin Coratti, while Karlagachev's win means that five different racers have won the five parallel events so far this season.

Aaron March went out in the quarter-finals, but sits top of the overall parallel standings, as well as the parallel slalom standings, with Karlagachev up to second in the latter with his success.

The World Cup stays in Russia with the action now moving to Lake Bannoye for two events next week.

