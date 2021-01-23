Olympic champion Chloe Kim picked up right where she left off, returning from an almost two-year snowboarding hiatus to storm to halfpipe gold in Laax, Switzerland.

Having lit up Pyeongchang 2018 by becoming the youngest female Olympic snowboarding champion in history as a 17-year-old, before claiming World Championship gold the following year, Kim took the 2019-20 season off to focus on her education.

But the 20-year-old is now back on the board and back on the top step of the podium, as the aura of invincibility surrounding her in competition doesn't appear to have diminished over the past 23 months.

The American tore up the halfpipe in Laax to lay down an unbeatable score of 89.75, comfortably clear of Mitsuki Ono (76.50) and Sena Tomita (75.75) - who at least ensured Kim was outnumbered by Japanese boarders on the podium.

In what looks set to be the only halfpipe World Cup event of the season, Kim laid down a daunting marker ahead of next month's World Championships.

Meanwhile, in the men's halfpipe event, Yuto Totsuka reigned supreme with an impressive run that earned him 95.25 points.

That was enough to narrowly edge out Scotty James (93.75) of Australia, while Ruka Hirano took bronze with a score of 88.25.

Fifteen-year-old Australian phenom Valentino Guseli, whose impressive qualifying routine went viral earlier this week, had to settle for eighth spot with a score of 61.25.

