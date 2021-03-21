Freestyle flyers Marcus Kleveland and Anna Gasser stamped their authority on the overall World Cup season with imperious victories in Aspen.

Norwegian Kleveland soared to men's slopestyle glory while Austria's Gasser followed suit in the women's competition in Colorado.

Both Kleveland and Gassner are setting the pace in the overall and slopestyle World Cup standings, claiming the second of three events in the slopestyle season to send a statement of intent to their rivals.

Kleveland, 21, toppled home favourite Redmond Gerard by 5.42 points in the men's competition while Canada's Mark McMorris finished third.

And that means the Scandinavian now leads the overall freestyle standings by ten points, sitting at the summit ahead of Maxence Parrot - who finished fourth in Aspen.

He also leads the slopestyle rankings by a significant 60 points ahead of Sweden's Niklas Mattsson - who triumphed in the first event of the season in Laax, Switzerland, in January.

Gasser emulated Kleveland's exploits in the women's competitions and also leads the way in the overall and slopestyle tables.

The Austrian ace, 29, racked up 81.9 points to beat both USA's Hailey Langland and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi on the Colorado slopes.

Gasser now holds a narrow five-point lead over Jamie Anderson - who triumphed in Laax - in the slopestyle standings and a 25-point advantage over Zoi Sadowski-Synott in the overall table.

The slopestyle season reaches its climax in Silvaplana, Switzerland, next weekend where Kleveland and Gasser will be looking to extend their hegemony and round off their campaigns in style.

