Norwegian Marcus Kleveland and Japan's Reira Iwabuchi concluded the Snowboard World Cup in style as they triumphed in the slopestyle competitions in Silvaplana.

Reigning slopestyle world champion Kleveland continued his impressive run of results by topping the podium in the men's competition with a huge first run score.

His commanding 96.00 was never likely to be beaten and so it proved as Canadian Liam Brearley provided his nearest challenge, finishing second with a score of 89.00.

Snowboard Kim and Totsuka take halfpipe glory in Aspen as White makes comeback 21/03/2021 AT 22:31

Brearley produced the best performance of the second run with 86.25 but it was not enough to overtake Kleveland, with USA's Chris Corning completing the podium (83.25).

Canadian Francis Jobin and America's Dusty Henricksen just missed out on a medal after producing scores of 82.75 and 82.25 in their first and second runs, respectively.

In the women's competition, Iwabuchi took the gold medal with a first run of 91.0 to edge out her compatriot Kokomo Murase, who clinched second with a score of 88.75.

The podium was finished off by Tess Coady, with the Australian snowboarder securing third place ahead of Anna Gasser of Austria with a second run score of 86.25.

Sportsbeat 2021

Snowboard Kim and Totsuka take halfpipe glory in Aspen as Shaun White makes competitive comeback 21/03/2021 AT 22:26