Zan Kosir made the most of home advantage to secure snowboard World Cup parallel giant slalom success in Rogla, with the Slovenian seeing off Andrey Sobolev in Big Final.

The victory over the Russian provided Kosir with his first World Cup victory in more than two years, and sixth of his career, as he swept aside all that came before him in a dazzling display on the familiar snow.

Kosir eliminated Korea’s Sanghoo Lee in his first race of the day, as he claimed victory by 0.50s, before seeing off World Cup leader Aaron March by 0.42s in the quarter-finals.

Italy's Edwin Coratti was then despatched by 1.36s in the semi finals, before producing another scintillating run to finish 0.41s ahead of Sobolev in the last race of the day.

Coratti couldn’t make amends for his last four defeat, as the 29-year-old failed to finish against Poland’s Oskar Kwiatkowski in the small final.

In the overall World Cup standings, March continues to lead with 324 points, with Russia’s Dmitri Loginov two points behind, while Košir closes the gap to 13 points in third spot.

It was a familiar sight in the final of the women’s event, as the top two in the World Cup standings faced off, as Ramona Theresia Hofmeister overcame Sofia Nadyrshina by the narrowest of margins.

The clash between the two went all the way down to the wire in Rogla, with the German reaching the line just 0.04s ahead of her opponent, to extend her lead at the top of the standings.

After seeing off Michelle Dekker and Larissa Gasser in her first two races of the day, Hofmeister then saw off Julie Zogg by 0.31s to book her place in the the gold medal race.

Zogg recovered from that setback to overcome Claudia Riegler in the small final to claim the bronze medal, with the Swiss crossing the line 0.14s ahead of her adversary.

In the overall standings, Hofmeister now holds a 50-point lead over Nadyrshina, with the pair sitting on 553 and 503 points respectively, while Zogg sits in third on 412 points.

