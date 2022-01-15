Aleksandra Krol stormed to her maiden FIS snowboard World Cup victory in Friday's parallel giant slalom in Simonhoehe, Austria.

The 31-year-old Pole had never previously finished on the podium in this discipline but qualified for the latter stages as the ninth-fastest boarder on the opening run.

Once there, she saw off Jessica Keizer and German pair Ramona Theresia Hofmeister and Melanie Hochreiter to set up a final against Julia Dujmovits.

Like Hochreiter in the semi-final, the Austrian didn't complete her run meaning all Krol had to do was complete a clean run to scoop gold for the first time, which she duly did.

Dujmovits defeated overall discipline leader Sofiya Nadyrshina in the semi-finals, though the Russian still holds a lead of 54 points with one parallel giant slalom remaining this season.

The overall parallel World Cup leader, Daniela Ulbing, fell in the quarter-finals in front of a home crowd.

In the men's event, Germany's Stefan Baumeister prevailed for the second time in parallel giant slalom this season to move to take the overall lead in the discipline.

Baumeister narrowly overcame Slovakia's Tim Mastnak in the final to lay down a marker ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics and declared: "I'm really having fun at the moment. I am happy."

Italy's Roland Fischnaller took third ahead of his Swiss rival Nevin Galmarini.

