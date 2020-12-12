The snowboard World Cup season is finally up and running with Ester Ledecka making up for lost time with gold in the parallel giant slalom.

The Czech athlete took top spot in qualifying with a time of 1:19.55 and carried her form into the main event, scooping gold at Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy.

Ledecka spent a lot of time on skis last season but proved she has what it takes on the board as well, comfortably getting the better of Daniela Ulbing and then Julie Zogg to reach the semi-final.

A battle with Ramona Theresia Hofmeister was next in store for Ledecka and that proved to be the closest match-up with victory obtained by just 0.18 seconds.

Germany’s Hofmeister went on to secure bronze with victory in the small final but there was no stopping Ledecka thereon, beating Selina Joerg by 0.86 seconds to take the top step on the podium.

The 25-year-old is the Olympic champion in the discipline and takes an early lead in the World Cup standings ahead of Joerg and Hofmeister.

The parallel season stays in Italy with Carezza playing host to the only other race prior to the Christmas break, also a giant slalom event.

Sportsbeat 2020

