Snowboarder Sangho Lee made a perfect start to the parallel slalom season by taking gold at the curtain-raising World Cup event in Bannoye. The South Korean clocked 1:12.82 in the final, beating Germany's Stefan Baumeister by 0.79s. Russia's Andrey Sobolev completed the podium on home snow as he saw off Italy's Mirko Felicetti for third, while defending champion Roland Fischnaller was a disappointing 22nd. In the women's event, home favourite Sofia Nadyrshina took the title by beating Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister. Nadyrshina was almost a second faster than the defending World Cup champion, while Germany's Carolin Langenhorst finished third.

