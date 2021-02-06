Russia's Dmitry Loginov fought off the fierce competition of compatriot Igor Sluev to claim a first snowboard parallel giant slalom World Cup victory of the season on home snow in Bannoye.

The duo made the most of their familiar surroundings on the Russian slopes, as they saw off all challengers before going head to head in the Big Final, which Loginov won by a margin of 2.10s.

The victor had some tight calls throughout the day, as he saw off fellow Russian Andrey Sobolev in his first race of the day by 0.53s, before pipping both Stefan Baumeister and Mirko Felicetti by 0.21s to set up the final showdown.

Sluev had a somewhat more straightforward route to the last race of the day, with Michal Nowaczyk being dispatched first up, before easing past Maurizio Bormolini by 1.54s in the quarter-finals.

Edwin Corrati failed to finish when the pair went head to head in the last four, giving Sluev a second-placed finish to follow up success in Scuol last time out at the start of January.

Those two results have seen the Russian springboard to the top of the parallel giant slalom standings after four events, with the 21-year-old registering 214 points, six points better off than Austria's Benjamin Karl.

Victory for Loginov propels him into fifth in the overall standings, while Roland Fischnaller and Andreas Prommegger sit in third and fourth respectively.

In the women's event, Ramona Hofmeister continued her streak of finishing on the podium in every World Cup event this season, after taking victory over Cheyenne Loch in an all-German final in Russia.

After a first, second and third-placed finish already this campaign, the 24-year-old secured a second World Cup victory of the season with a flawless performance on Saturday; capped off by a 0.54s victory over Loch in the Big Final.

But Hofmeister's day was almost over before it began in Bannoye, as she edged out Japanese boarder Tomoka Takeuchi by just 0.08s in her first race of the day.

But there was no stopping her after that close call, as she saw off Jessica Keiser and Selina Joerg in her next two outings, before claiming the overall victory with another superb display.

That victory extends the 2018 Olympic bronze medallist's lead at the top of the parallel giant slalom standings to 110 points after four events, with Joerg her nearest competitor.

Loch sits five points behind to make it an all-German top three in the overall standings, while Sofia Nadyrshina sits in fourth with 203 points to her name.

