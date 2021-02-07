Dmitry Loginov made it two World Cup wins in two days, as the Russian claimed Parallel Slalom snowboard success in Bannoye, after seeing off compatriot Stepan Naumov in the final.

The 21-year-old added to his win in Saturday's Parallel Giant Slalom contest at the same venue, to cap off a victorious weekend on home snow, and leave him sitting top of the overall standings.

After easing past Nevin Galmarini in his first race of the day, the Russian turned on the style to see off Austria's Fabian Obmann and Dario Caviezel of Switzerland, before taking the win in the final race of the day.

Andrey Sobolev saw off Caviezel in the Small Final to make it a Russian domination of the podium, as the trio made the most of home advantage in Bannoye.

Victory for Loginov sees him take control of the Parallel Slalom standings after three events this season, with a return of 180 points, having finished second in the first event of the year in Badgastein.

Italy's Aaron March and fellow Russian Dmitriy Karlagachev are his nearest competitors, with the pair sitting on 158 points apiece.

In the women's event, Swiss star Julie Zogg claimed her sixth World Cup victory, after overcoming Germany's Cheyenne Loch in the Big Final in Russia.

The victory was Zogg's first of the season, which she earned after defeating Maria Volgina, Patrizia Kummer and Tomoka Takeuchi en route to the grand finale.

In the end, the expected showdown between Zogg and Loch barely materialised, with the German hitting the deck early on in their encounter, leaving the 28-year-old with a procession to the line to claim maximum points.

Takeuchi went on to claim third spot in Russia, after beating Sabine Schoeffmann down the hill, with the Austrian not able to reach the line.

Zogg's win sees her close the gap at the top of the Parallel Slalom standings, as she now sits 25 points behind leader Sofia Nadyrshina, after the Russian exited Sunday's competition at the quarter-final stage.

Nadyrshina has 220 points compared to Zogg's 195, while Loch lies in third on 162 after her second-placed finish.

Sportsbeat 2021

