Aaron March has become the overall parallel Snowboard World Cup champion for the first time at the age of 34 following a sensational victory in Berchtesgaden.

The Italian came home 0.16s quicker than Alexander Payer in the final of the season-ending slalom to secure just his third career World Cup event success - one which was enough to etch his name into the history books.

The key moment in Germany came at the quarter-final stage as March edged past Andreas Prommegger, his nearest challenger in the overall parallel World Cup standings.

March ended up taking his points tally to 424, 85 clear of the Austrian, with Russian Dmitry Loginov third after a surprise early exit.

The result means the Crystal Globe stays in Italian hands, with March following up Roland Fischnaller's 2020 triumph, while the event victory also saw the 34-year-old finish top of the parallel slalom standings for the second time having previously done so in 2017.

Arvid Auner beat Edwin Coratti in the bronze medal race to join his fellow Austrian Payer on the podium but the day belonged to March, whose previous best overall World Cup finish was fourth back in 2011.

