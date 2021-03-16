Mark McMorris’ wait for a Snowboarding World Championship title is over after winning Big Air gold in Aspen, Colorado.

McMorris is a serial X Games champion but top step on the world podium had yet to be his after bagging slopestyle silver in both 2013 and 2019.

But finally the Canadian had reason to celebrate, with his score of 179.25 enough for him to take home the gold medal.

Each athlete competed three times with their two best efforts contributing to their final score, with runs of 92.75 and 86.50 enough for the 27-year-old to take top spot.

A failed third and final attempt therefore mattered very little for a man who had earlier topped the qualifying stages.

Silver went to Maxence Parrot, who finished just one point behind thanks to contributions of 89.50 and 88.75.

But the comeback of the day went to Norway’s Marcus Kleveland, who scored an incredible 97.75 on his last attempt to propel himself into the final podium place.

Kleveland had already won slopestyle gold at this year’s World Championships and his second medal could hardly have come in more dramatic circumstances having looked out of contention prior to his final act.

For McMorris, meanwhile, victory was all the sweeter after sharing his moment with fellow Canadian Laurie Blouin, who prevailed in the women’s event.

"It's 'dream come true' type of stuff," McMorris told FIS TV after his victory. "I had a tough go with slopestyle.

"I’m honoured to be standing on top of the podium. It's not an easy event to be standing on top of these days.

"It's an honour to stand beside Laurie, I'm super proud of her. I'm just really, really proud."

Sportsbeat 2021

