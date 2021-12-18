Michela Moioli basked in World Cup glory as she dominated the field from the front to take victory in Cervinia, Italy.

The 2019 overall World Cup champion won her quarter and semi-finals from the head of the pack and took the same approach with medals on the line in the Big Final.

Moioli held on to take gold in a pulsating battle with USA's Faye Guilini off the final jump, doing enough to land a 17th individual World Cup victory.

"I can't breathe, because I had a lot of pressure on myself after the last races, which didn't exactly go as I had hoped," said the 26-year-old.

"And racing in Italy is amazing, my whole family is here, I really race for them and for my team. I knew that on this course I could get a good result, so I tried really hard. And in the big final it was a fight, but I am a fighter and now I am really happy. I really needed this victory."

Also in the line-up for the Big Final was Lindsey Jacobellis, the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time, who returned to action having undergone surgery just a month ago. She finished fourth.

In the men's competition, Austria's Jakob Dusek took the lead in the Big Final and never looked back to claim his first World Cup victory and second medal.

"It's unbelievable, it's the first victory for me and it feels amazing," he said.

