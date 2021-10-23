16-year-old Kokomo Murase won the first Big Air snowboarding World Cup event of the season in front of huge crowds in Chur, Switzerland, while home favourite Jonas Boesiger claimed the men's equivalent.

The Japanese snowboarder beat out Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria, her combined score of 173.75 putting her 23.75 points ahead of Gasser in second.

Canada's Jasmine Baird claimed the third place on the podium with a score of 148.75, comfortably clear of her countrywoman Brooke Voigt who finished fourth with 96.25.

Murase was awarded 90 by two of the judges for her first run from which she took the lead and never relinquished it with her score of 86.00 in the second run still higher than any of the other competitors

In the men's competition, there was a similarly clear winner as Boesiger claimed the top spot by 21 points from Rene Rinnekangas of Finland.

Watched by thousands at the first Big Air World Cup event in front of crowds since the pandemic, the 26-year-old overhauled Rinnekangas' lead after the Finn had scored 90.75 on his first run.

Boesiger added a run of 88.75 to the 73.25 he made in the first while Rinnekangas faltered only scoring 50.25 on his second run, but it was still enough to finish ahead of Sven Thorgren of Sweden in third.

World Champion Mark McMorris couldn't make it two Canadians on the podium across the men's and women's events as he finished down in fifth, two runs below 20 points ending his chances though he did finish on a high scoring 82.00 on his final attempt.

