Seventeen-year-old Sofia Nadyrshina won her second World Cup gold inside a week with parallel giant slalom victory in Bad Gastein, Austria.

The Russian is emerging as a force at senior level having won three titles at the World Junior Championships in December.

And she beat out three German rivals, including Cheyenne Loch in the final, to add to parallel giant slalom gold in Switzerland three days earlier.

"This is such a great experience for me", said Nadyrshina through a translator.

"Last season I finished twice in second place and now I managed to get back-to-back victories. It feels amazing and there are just so many emotions I can't even describe them.

"Thanks to all my coaches and all the support I get from my team."

Nadyrshina set the fastest time in qualifying and saw off Melanie Hochreiter, Ladina Jenny and Selina Joerg before a dominant display to down Loch in the final.

Silver was Loch's best result of the season so far Joerg saw off Julie Zogg to claim bronze.

