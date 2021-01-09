Sofia Nadyrshina produced a sensational performance in the Parallel Giant Slalom final to claim top spot on the podium at the FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup event in Scuol, Switzerland. The Russian snowboarder came flying out the blocks in the last race of the day to see off overall leader Ramona Hofmeister to claim the victory by just 0.15s at the line. The 17-year-old produced her best performance of the season on the Swiss snow, having seen off Daniela Ulbing, Melanie Hochreiter and Julie Zogg before winning the Big Final. Hofmeister was looking to secure back-to-back Parallel Giant Slalom victories on Saturday, having tasted success in the last event back in December, when she stood atop the podium in Carezza, Italy. But it wasnâ€™t to be this time around for the German, although she continues to lead the overall standings after her second-place finish in the first event of 2021. After missing out in the semi-final, Zogg went on to claim third spot in Switzerland, as she overcame the challenge of Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler by just 0.02s to edge her way onto the podium. There was despair for Selina Joerg and Ladina Jenny in Scuol, as they both failed to make it past the quarter-final stage, having been second and third in the overall standings heading into the weekend. Joerg failed to beat Zogg in the last eight, and faced an early exit from the competition, while Jenny went out at the first time of asking after making an error in her opening race, leaving the pair playing catchup to Hofmeister at the top of the standings. Sportsbeat 2021