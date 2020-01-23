Ormerod takes silver at slopestyle World Cup

Ormerod's display means she has now picked up two podium finishes in the past week and continues her impressive comeback from an injury which kept her out for two years.

The silver medal success follows up the bronze Ormerod won on her return to action at Laax seven days ago and she was understandably delighted.

Ormerod said: "I am unbelievably happy to finish in second. I am super excited about my riding and to get back and put down two podiums is the best feeling ever."

A score of 72.11 was enough to ensure Ormerod finished 3.45 points clear of Canada's Brooke Voigt, while Tess Coady of Australia secured top spot as she picked up a total score of 73.48.

The result leaves Ormerod leading the overall World Cup standings and means she will wear the yellow bib when she returns to action in Calgary next month.

In the men's event, Russian athlete Vlad Khadarin won gold with a score of 85.5 to finish 1.44 points clear of Japan's Ruki Tobita in second.

The bronze medal went to Tobita's compatriot Hiroaki Kunitake as he came in with a score of 79.75.

Sportsbeat 2020