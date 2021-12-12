Veteran Andreas Prommegger rolled back the years as he claimed victory in the first men's parallel slalom snowboard World Cup event of the season in Bannoye.

In the final, the 41-year-old got the better of South Korea's Lee Sang-ho, who had won Saturday's parallel giant slalom in Russia on Saturday.

Ad

The Austrian had previously seen off home favourite Dimitrii Loginov in the quarter-final and then edged out compatriot Arvid Auner in the semi-final by just 0.01 seconds.

Snowboard 'Spectacular Sunday!' - Zogg stars in parallel slalom in Bannoye 3 HOURS AGO

The final was more comfortable, with Prommegger claiming victory by 0.27 seconds even after trailing at the intermediate checkpoint, while Auner won the all-Austrian battle for third against Fabian Obmann.

Obmann had knocked out Aaron March, winner of last season's overall and discipline crystal globes, in the quarter-finals.

In the women's parallel slalom, it was Julie Zogg of Switzerland who continued from where she left off last season.

Zogg won the last two parallel slalom events of last term to take the crystal globe in the discipline and was dominant on her way to victory, beating Japan's Tsubaki Miki by 0.17 seconds.

Ana Kurochkina rounded out the podium as she got the better of Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the small final.

Sportsbeat 2021

Snowboard Prommegger takes parallel slalom win in Bannoye 3 HOURS AGO