From Official Website
Reports: Medal hope Horgmo breaks collarbone, out of Sochi Games
Norway snowboarding medal hope Torstein Horgmo has broken his collarbone in a practice run in Sochi and is out of the Olympic Games, Norwegian media reported on Monday.
Liens Embed
Flickr : https://flic.kr/p/6QyoFa
Pinterest : https://pin.it/fby3ev4ybteflt
NHL : https://www.nhl.com/senators/video/dal--ott/t-277437424/c-61894803
Infogram : https://infogram.com/as-viagens-do-brasileiro-1h9j6q8r50k56gz
Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/videos/276674794?collection=KFSoc0eBWhU78g
Getty : https://www.gettyimages.fr/detail/photo-dactualit%C3%A9/denis-cheryshev-of-russia-celebrates-after-
France TV : https://www.france.tv/france-2/direct.html
Liens avec types de pages
Page story.aspx : story page story
Page flashnews.aspx : story page flashnews
Page video.aspx : video page video
Page live.aspx : match page live
Page match.aspx : match page match
Page result.aspx : match page result
TEST VIDEO EMBED
1. Video 1000650 - Still published, but missing files:
2. Video 1000637 - Still published, without any format:
3. Video 1184530 - Geoblocked (not available in FR):
4. Video 1183888 - Available:
END TEST VIDEO EMBED
Lien interne
Lien Player : Watch this event on Eurosport Player
Lien Standing Event : Premier League
Lien Standing Competition : ATP
FIN