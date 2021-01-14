Austria's Claudia Riegler bounced back from a nasty crash to take gold in the first parallel slalom mixed team competition of the season alongside Andreas Prommegger on home soil, in Bad Gastein.

The 47-year-old was declared fit to race after being taken to hospital following a hard fall in the women's individual event, and together with Prommegger quickly stole a march on the competition.

Having seen off Canada's Megan Farrell and Jasey-Jay Anderson, Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer and Nevin Galmarini, and compatriots Daniela Ulbing and Benjamin Karl en route to the big final, the pair pipped German duo Cheyenne Loch and Stefan Baumeister to top spot.

While Loch and Baumeister took silver, third place went to Russia's Sofia Nadyrshina and Dmitry Loginov.

Riegler said: "After the crash I thought my competition was over. But I think mostly I was just shocked, not seriously hurt. I was a bit dizzy for a moment but they checked everything in the hospital and saw no problems with my head or my spine so I was allowed to race today.

"Then this morning I was thinking that I didn't know if I could do it today, but I focused on making sure my mind was good and I think that was what really made me strong. It was a tough race, but I had fun."

Prommegger - who had picked up men's individual bronze a day earlier - added: "It was difficult for me yesterday because I was trying to celebrate but I knew Claudia was lying in the hospital.

"It was great to hear she was fine to race today. It was tough out there but I'm happy that we're finished now and on top of the podium."

