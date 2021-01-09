New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott produced two jumps of the highest calibre to claim World Cup victory in the Big Air competition in Kreischberg.

The 19-year-old snowboarder completed jumps of 81.60 and 80.80 to secure a final score of 162.40 in Austria, which was ultimately enough to see her take the top spot on the podium.

Snowboard Nadyrshina soars to Parallel Giant Slalom success in Scuol 2 HOURS AGO

Home-favourite Anna Gasser was leading the way heading into the final round of the competition, as the 2018 Olympic champion registered scores of 86.60 and 74.80 to raise hopes of victory on home snow.

But the talented Kiwi kept her cool to pull off the competition-winning jump with her final attempt, while Gasser's error on her last run left her ruing her missed opportunity, as she could only score 26.00.

Japanese star Kokomo Murase pulled off the best-scoring jump of the day with her first attempt, as she held the lead with her score of 92.00, but she couldn't follow up her efforts later in the day, and eventually finished second with a final score of 161.80.

But this was Sadowski-Synnott's day, as the teenager secured her first ever World Cup victory in Big Air, and tops the standings after the first event of the season.

Sportsbeat 2021

Snowboard Karl wins by a whisker to take Parallel Giant Slalom victory in Carezza 17/12/2020 AT 17:02