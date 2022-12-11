Austrian duo Sabine Schoeffman and Alexander Payer both took golds in the opening parallel slalom World Cup events of the season in Winterberg, Germany.

Schoeffman defeated Swiss star Julie Zogg in the big final to celebrate her fifth individual World Cup victory.

Ad

Fellow Austrian Daniela Ulbing took bronze, defeating Germany's Melanie Hochreiter in the small final to earn her place on the podium.

Snowboard Schoffmann topples Zogg to win parallel slalom AN HOUR AGO

Payer, Schoeffman's partner in the mixed events, was also victorious, defeating Slovenian Tim Mastnak in the big final, with Olympic silver medallist Mastnak having to settle for second again.

German Stefan Baumeister secured bronze on home snow, overcoming Italian Edwin Coratti in the small final.

Snowboard Payer claims maiden parallel slalom World Cup win in Winterberg AN HOUR AGO