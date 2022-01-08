Sabine Schoeffmann and Dmitry Loginov clinched new year victories in the parallel giant slalom as the snowboard World Cup returned to action in Scuol, Switzerland.

The menâ€™s final saw Russian Loginov beat German Stefan Baumeister, who left the crowd shocked after running off the course with just two gates to go to ruin his chance of winning.

Korean Sangho Lee finished in third for his fourth parallel giant slalom podium in the five races staged this season, retaining his lead in the discipline standings with 280 points.

Baumeister remains his closest rival, with only six points between them, while Loginov has moved up to third in the parallel giant slalom World Cup rankings with 232 points.Â

The womenâ€™s final was equally tense, with Austrian Sabine Schoeffmann seizing her first individual World Cup victory since December 2017 despite experiencing a slight loss of control.

Switzerlandâ€™s Julie Zogg managed second place after clipping the edge of a gate which put her over a second behind, while her compatriot Ladina Jenny took third.Â Â It was Schoeffmannâ€™s first parallel giant slalom World Cup win and comes just ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics â€“ something she has been aiming since an injury forced her to pull out of the 2018 Games.Â Â Schoeffmann said: â€œItâ€™s awesome! My last victory was four, five years ago and coming back from so many injuries, Iâ€™m really happy that I did it with such a great cause and such a great slope.Â Â â€œI had a very good race today. The last one with Julie â€“ I did a mistake, she did a mistake, a bit tricky but the nerves are really thin right now right before the Olympics.Â Â â€œIt was a little bit of material but also a mindset thing. I injured myself four years ago right before the Olympics, I was qualified and I couldnâ€™t do it. Â Â â€œI donâ€™t think this season has been very easy with coronavirus and stuff, but I did it and I got the key for the victory today.â€Â Â Sofiya Nadyrshina still leads in the discipline World Cup rankings with 231 points, despite finishing sixthÂ in Scuol, with Austriaâ€™s Daniela Ulbing in second with 201 points.

Jenny is third with 196 points while Schoeffmannâ€™s win has moved her to fourth with 190 points.Â

