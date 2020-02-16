Slopestyle victory for Blouin on home soil

In her first run, the Canadian scored 78.31 but managed to better it second time round with a score of 79.56.

Both runs were enough to secure top spot as Norway's Silje Norendal came second with 75.68.

Britain's Katie Ormerod claimed her fourth slopestyle podium of the year, taking home bronze with a score of 68.71.

The 22-year-old Brit leads the slopestyle World Cup standings with just one event remaining.