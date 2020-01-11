Sobolev defends parallel giant slalom World Cup title in Scuol

The 30-year-old also took the title in Switzerland last year en route to claiming the overall parallel giant slalom crown and he was just as dominant this time around.

After coming through qualification in first place, he emerged triumphant in the big final up against Austrian Benjamin Karl, who was forced to settle for second place.

The podium was completed by Poland's Oskar Kwiatkowski after he held his nerve to defeat home favourite Dario Caviezel in a thrilling small final to take third spot.

Meanwhile, Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister prevented a Russian double by edging out Sofia Nadyrshina in the big final of the women's parallel giant slalom.

But there was better news for Russia in the small final, where Milena Bykova exacted revenge for her country against Germany's Melanie Hochreiter to complete the podium.