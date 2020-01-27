Sommariva leads Italian success at snowboard cross World Cup

Firstly, the men's event saw Lorenzo Sommariva hold off a strong challenge from the rest of the field to claim top spot and take home his second gold of the season.

He was keenly pursued by Austria's Jakob Dusek who performed well to take the silver ahead of American Senna Leith in third.

Respective fourth and fifth-place finishes for Julian Lueftner and Emaunel Perathoner rounded off a strong showing from Austrian and Italian athletes.

In the women's competition, Australia's Belle Brockhoff put together an impressive display as she won the gold medal.

In the final, she pipped Michela Moioli to the top step on the podium as the Italian finished in second, while American Faye Gulini came home in third.

