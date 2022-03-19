Teenage sensation Kokomo Murase soared to a superb overall park and pipe Snowboard World Cup title by breezing to slopestyle victory in Spindleruv Mlyn on Saturday.

The Japanese star, just 17, blew away Canadian Jasmine Baird in the women's final to claim her third win of the season, extending her lead at the summit to an unassailable 122 points.

Ad

Baird, 22, is Murase's closest challenger in the overall standings but has left herself with too much to do heading into the season's final event in Switzerland next week.

Snowboard Hofmeister secures World Cup title on home soil with third-place finish AN HOUR AGO

And it's a similar story in the World Cup slopestyle standings as Murase, who banked Olympic Big Air bronze in Beijing last month, now sits 86 points clear of her North American rival with just one event to go.

Swiss star Ariane Burri, 21, grabbed the final spot on the podium in Saturday's Czech showpiece - the only event on the World Cup calendar to be held in the country.

In the men's event, Australian ace Tiarn Collins shot to the summit of the slopestyle World Cup table with a similarly convincing win over Swede William Mathisen.

Collins, 22, beat Mathisen and third-place Luke Winkelmann to the top step of the podium, to move 19 points clear in the slopestyle standings and haul himself to third in the overall park and pipe table.

German Leon Vockensperger, 22, is Collins' closest challenger in the slopestyle event while in the overall, Japanese star Ayumu Hirano leads Vockensperger by 26 points, ahead of Collins.

The men's and women's fields will descend on Silvaplana next weekend, where Murase will bid to add the slopestyle crown to her overall title and Collins, Vockensperger and Hirano will battle it out for glory as the World Cup season reaches a pulsating climax in Switzerland.

Snowboard Hofmeister secures World Cup title on home soil with third-place finish AN HOUR AGO