Toutant takes slopestyle gold
Canada's Sebastien Toutant struck gold at the snowboard slopestyle event World Cup in Switzerland on Friday.
The Quebec native scored 87.25 points in his second run to reach the top of the podium in Laax.
"I took a really heavy slam in practice [and was] questioning if I was going to compete in the final, but I'm glad I did," Toutant said.
Americans Redmond Gerard [85.45] and Justus Henkes [82.33] took silver and bronze, respectively.
In the women's event America's Julia Marino took gold with 81.30, Japan's Reira Iwabuchi took silver and Great Britain's Katie Ormerod bronze – with the halfpipe commencing on Saturday.
Sportsbeat 2020