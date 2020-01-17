Toutant takes slopestyle gold

The Quebec native scored 87.25 points in his second run to reach the top of the podium in Laax.

"I took a really heavy slam in practice [and was] questioning if I was going to compete in the final, but I'm glad I did," Toutant said.

Americans Redmond Gerard [85.45] and Justus Henkes [82.33] took silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women's event America's Julia Marino took gold with 81.30, Japan's Reira Iwabuchi took silver and Great Britain's Katie Ormerod bronze – with the halfpipe commencing on Saturday.

Sportsbeat 2020