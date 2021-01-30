Daniela Ulbing stunned home favourite Sofia Nadyrshina to claim her first snowboarding World Cup victory of the season in Moscow. 17-year-old Nadyrshina is a rising star in both parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom, claiming her first career victories in both since the turn of the year. She had hoped to add to her tally in Saturday's slalom on her home slope but found Ulbing too hot to handle in the final as the Austrian claimed victory by three-hundredths of a second. Ramona Hofmeister took third after easing past Patrizia Kummer in the semi-final. Nadyrshina remains top of the World Cup standings in both parallel overall and parallel slalom but Ulbing's victory has seen her climb to second in the latter and close the gap on the teenager to 51 points. Ulbing, a world champion in the event in 2017, will hope this victory can kickstart a World Cup challenge this season. Next weekend is set to be pivotal in the overall parallel campaign with both a slalom and giant slalom taking place in Lake Bannoye. Sportsbeat 2021