Daniela Ulbing became the first athlete to win multiple parallel slalom World Cup races this season after taking top spot on home soil in Bad Gastein.

The Austrian, who was quickest in qualifying, beat Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the final after the German failed to finish.

Ad

It was the second time Ulbing, who won gold at the 2017 World Championships, had topped the podium in 2021-22, after she triumphed in the Italian province of Carezza back in December.

Snowboard Double delight in Krasnoyarsk for snowboarders Noerl and Bankes YESTERDAY AT 23:40

Russia's Natalia Soboleva secured third after edging out another home favourite, Austrian Julia Dujmovits by 0.26 seconds, her first podium in just under two years.

Yellow bib holder Julie Zogg, from Switzerland, was knocked out in the quarters by Soboleva after failing to finish.

World champion Sofia Nadyrshina had headlined the start list, but also failed to make the medal races was after she was unable to finish her round of 16 race against Sabine Schoeffmann.

There is only one further parallel slalom event ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, in Simonhohe in just three days' time.

Snowboard British snowboarder Charlotte Bankes makes it two World Cup wins in two days in Russia 09/01/2022 AT 15:21