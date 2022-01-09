Olympic champions Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard claimed snowboard slopestyle World Cup gold at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, with Britainâ€™s Katie Ormerod just missing out on a podium finish.
It was an American clean sweep on home soil in California, with Anderson and Gerard winning the womenâ€™s and menâ€™s events respectively.
Anderson, a gold medallist at both the Sochi and PyeongChang Olympic Games, sealed victory with an imperious second run.
The 31-year-oldâ€™s score of 86.32 saw her claim victory by almost four points ahead of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who finished second with a best run of 82.50.
Current World Cup leader Kokomo Murase finished third thanks to a best run of 77.94, with Britainâ€™s Ormerod finishing in fourth with a score of 72.32.
Gerard, who won his first Olympic gold medal in this event four years ago, picked up a third career victory at Mammoth Mountain.
Much like Anderson, the American claimed victory thanks to his second run, with a score of 82.66 seeing him storm to victory.
Niek van der Velden finished in second place with a best score of 76.56, with Tiarn Collins third with 73.44 and current World Cup leader Sebastien Toutant trailing in fifth place.
Later in the evening there was a Japanese clean sweep in the snowboard halfpipe competition, with Ruki Tomita and Ayumu Hirano taking World Cup gold.
A superb score of 89.40 saw Tomita triumph in the women's event and move up to third in the World Cup rankings, with current leader Xuetong Cai finishing second with a best score of 86.80.
Tomitaâ€™s older sister Sena finished third with 84.60, and sits second in the World Cup rankings.
Two-time Olympic silver medallist Hirano won the menâ€™s event with a score of 95.80, with compatriot and World Cup leader Ruka Hirano finishing in second with a best run of 93.40 and Germanyâ€™s Andre Hoeflich finishing third.
However there was disappointment for American fans with Shaun White forced to pull out shortly before the event started. Sportsbeat 2021
