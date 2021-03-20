Julie Zogg ended her World Cup season on a high with a victory in Berchtesgaden which saw the Swiss ace wrap up the parallel slalom crown.

The 28-year-old overcame Selina Jorg in the final to claim her second win of the campaign and move up to third in the overall parallel World Cup standings, a table topped by Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister.

There were no final day nerves for Hofmeister as the Crystal Globe was secured at the round of 16 stage due to her nearest challenger Sofia Nadyrshina being beaten by Carolin Langenhorst, ending the 17-year-old Russian prospect's chances of success.

With the pressure off, Hofmeister suffered a surprise quarter-final defeat at the hands of Japan's Tsubaki Miki, who then lost out to Zogg in the last four.

The other semi-final was an all-German affair and went the way of Jorg against Langenhorst, who claimed bronze by seeing off Miki in the small final.

But Jorg was unable to claim her first World Cup victory of the season despite pushing Zogg all the way in the final, which was decided by just six-hundredths of a second.

"I'm happy to be back on top," Zogg said. "My season has been very good. I have always been in the top 10 and finishing with a victory is incredible."

