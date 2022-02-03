Beijing 2022

Cornelius Kersten says he is pleased he listened to the “little voice” inside his head which told him not to retire from speed skating, as he prepares to make his Team GB debut at the Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old athlete, born to a British mother and Dutch father, was the first GB long track skater to be selected for a Games in 30 years - and he believes he can challenge the very best in Beijing and beyond.

But there have been moments where he has doubted whether he should continue.

After missing out on Pyeongchang 2018, Kersten had a difficult couple of seasons, suffering concussion from a bike crash and a groin injury which caused him problems. It left him with doubts about whether chasing his dream was worth it.

‘There have been seasons where I was really unsure of what I should do,” Kersten told Eurosport.

“Those seasons, I probably enjoyed maybe three or four sessions that whole season and the rest was just trying to get through it.

That's when you get the thoughts of maybe I should retire, maybe this is it, but there was always that little voice inside of me, that I needed to keep going. There's more to do, just do it. I'm so happy I listened to that voice.

Kersten has had the season of his life, setting new national records and achieving historic bests. He finished fourth in the 1000m at the European Championships, Britain’s best-ever finish in 130 years of the competition, and he placed inside the top 10 at a World Cup event in Norway.

It has made him realise that at the age of 27, he is not even close to realising his potential and believes he can cause an upset in Beijing.

“It's a funny realisation that I've had this season. The times I'm skating right now, I didn't think I'd ever skate them,” he said.

“Now I know I can still go a lot faster than this. I always knew that there was more in me and that's kind of why I continued skating for so long.

“It hasn't been an easy journey to get here, sessions by myself, bad seasons, I just couldn't get in shape, or it just didn't work. But I always knew I could go fast.”

Kersten is a grounded athlete who funded his Olympic dream by setting up his own coffee business, Brew ‘22, with his partner Ellia Smeding - who has also qualified to represent Team GB at the Games. He describes selection as “surreal” and is set on trying to inspire more people in the UK to try the sport - and to push for investment to create Britain’s first long track circuit.

As one of two athletes competing as Britain’s first long track speed skaters at an Olympics in three decades, it would be easy to think the heat is on Kersten to succeed, but he is putting everything in perspective.

“It's never real pressure. It's not like somebody who needs to go to work everyday and make enough money to feed their family or something like that,” he said.

“My goal is to just go to the Games in the best shape of my life and put down the best race of my life.”

Kersten will compete in the 1000m and 1500m, the latter of which is his first event, scheduled for February 8.

