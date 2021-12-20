Brothers Farrell and Niall Treacy have both been selected in the Team GB short track speed skating squad for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Farrell Treacy will be competing at his second Games while younger brother Niall will be making his Olympic debut.

They are joined in the three-person squad by Kathryn Thomson.

“It’s always special to represent Great Britain but to be selected to represent my country at the Winter Olympic Games is a massive honour,” said Farrell Treacy, who will be on the start line for the men’s 1000m and 1500m.

“An honour the second time around for me that feels just as good as the first.”

Niall, 21, ended the World Cup and Olympic qualifying series ranked 15th in the 1000m and will compete in the men’s 1000m in Beijing.

“Being told I was selected to represent Team GB at the Olympic Winter Games was like no other feeling I've experienced,” he said.

“It's something I've been dreaming of ever since I started speed skating 13 years ago. Back then I knew this is where I wanted to go and I'm just so proud and more importantly honoured that I’ve been selected.

“It's less than 50 days until the start of the Games and I'm going to give it absolutely everything in these last few weeks of training at home. I just can't wait to get on that starting line for my first Olympics.”

Thomson, who will be competing at her second Games, will race in the women’s 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

She said it was an “honour to be representing Team GB and I am looking forward to being part of such a strong team in Beijing.”

She added: “This Olympic cycle has had many challenges but knowing all the hard work from the past four years has paid off is an incredible feeling.”

Thomson finished fifth in the B-Final of the Japanese World Cup and set a new 500m personal best in the fourth World Cup in the Netherlands.

British Ice Skating Performance and Talent Manager, Jon Eley, said: “It’s always a proud moment for athletes to be selected for Team GB; they’ve performed well at recent World Cups and truly deserve their place on the team.

“We are really pleased for Niall to be making his Olympic debut. For Kathryn and Farrell, a second Games will be a chance for them to once again go out on a major stage, perform to their very best and inspire a new generation of skaters.”

Team GB Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022, Georgina Harland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the short track skaters to the team. Kathryn and Farrell have had some strong performances recently and will be keen to build on their experiences in PyeongChang four years ago.

“It’s also great to welcome Niall on to the team for his Olympic debut. We’ve seen him develop through the ranks, most notably at the European Youth Olympic Winter Games in Erzurum and we’re excited to see him compete in Beijing.”

