Speed Skating

'Brilliant! What action!' - Bart Swings takes photo-finish victory for gold at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

'Brilliant! What action!' - Bart Swings takes a photo-finish victory for Belgium to win the gold medal in the mass start final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:00:45, an hour ago