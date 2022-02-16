Double gold medallist Nils van der Poel has described the decision to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as "terrible".

Ad

Though describing the Olympic village as "very nice" and the people of the country "absolutely amazing", van der Poel believes it was "irresponsible" to award China the Games.

Beijing 2022 'Oh no!' - Japan crash out in 'disaster' as Canada claim dramatic gold in pursuit YESTERDAY AT 10:40

"I really think it’s terrible, but I think I shouldn’t say too much about it, because we still have a squad in China," van der Poel told SportBladet.

"The Olympics is a lot, it’s a fantastic sporting event where you unite the world and nations meet. But so did Hitler before invading Poland, and so did Russia before invading Ukraine.

"I think it is extremely irresponsible to give it to a country that violates human rights as blatantly as the Chinese regime is doing."

Human rights groups believe that China has detained more than one million Uyghur Muslims.

'This man is gold!' - Van der Poel smashes world record in 10000m crown

A report released in June 2021 by Amnesty International accused Chinese officials of committing "crimes against humanity".

Asked if there had been discussion on such matters inside the Olympic Village, van der Poel said that most athletes are focussed on their attempts to win a medal, rather than the geopolitics surrounding the event.

"We are very focused on being athletes and we don’t talk much about world politics.

"The Olympic Village was very nice, the Chinese people I met were absolutely amazing. I had a very nice experience behind the scenes."

--

Watch every moment of the Games on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Record runs, 'disaster' falls as Canada and Norway take speed skating team gold YESTERDAY AT 09:02