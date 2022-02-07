Ireen Wust became the first Summer or Winter Olympian in history to win an individual gold medal at five separate Games with a stunning triumph in the women’s 1500m speed skating event.

She clocked an Olympic record of 1:23.58 on her way to glory.

Ad

The 35-year-old waited nervously as Miho Takagi set the scoreboard green during the final pair, but the Japanese star fell away on the final lap to hand Wust the victory.

Beijing 2022 'Now I am having cake' - Swedish speed skater Van der Poel interrupted by Prime Minister after win 17 HOURS AGO

Wust’s heroics begun at Turin 2006 (3000m) and continued at Vancouver 2010 (1500m), Sochi 2014 (3000m), Pyeongchang 2018 (1500m) and now Beijing. She also was part of the triumphant Dutch team pursuit squad in Sochi.

She is competing at what is set to be her last Olympics, but can add to her tally still as she is set to compete in the 1,000m event.

World record holder Takagi grabbed silver just half a second behind. The Japanese looked like she might steal gold but put the nose of her blade into the ice in the final straight.

And Wust's compatriot Antoinette de Jong grabbed bronze and can consider herself unlucky to be skating in an era alongside the greatest of all time.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Big congratulations' - Swedish Prime Minister calls van der Poel after speed skating gold 18 HOURS AGO