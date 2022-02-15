Canada set a new Olympic record to take gold in a dramatic end to the women’s speed skating team pursuit final, as a Japanese fall gifted the Canadians victory in the dying moments.

Japan - who breezed through their semi-final, beating the ROC by nearly seven seconds - had been in control from the start, quickly establishing an impressive lead of 0.93 seconds, and were seemingly on course to beat their own Olympic record.

However, Isabelle Weidemann vigorously led the fightback from the front as Canada narrowed the gap lap-after-lap as the race approached it’s thrilling conclusion.

Sensing their opponents making up time, the Japanese team felt the pressure and as they attempted to pick up their speed to get over the line for a gold medal, Nana Takagi - who was racing at the back of their trio - fell on the final bend and was sent sprawling across the ice.

With the team’s time only recorded once all racers crossed the line, Japan’s hopes of being Olympic champions were over as Canada overtook them to set a new record in a time of 2:53:44.

"Tears for Japan” was the shout from the commentary box as Canada took the title in the "most dramatic and impressive fashion”.

The Netherlands took bronze, finishing ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee by 1.79 seconds, but there was little in the way of celebrations with the Dutch team clearly disappointed after being beaten by Canada in the semi-final.

In the men’s event, Norway defended their Olympic title in style with a devastating performance in the final to sweep aside the ROC and win back-to-back golds.

Peder Kongshaug, Sverre Lunde Pedersen and Hallgeir Engebraaten eased to victory, leading from start to finish, with a controlled display which saw them come across the finish line 2.38 seconds ahead of their opponents.

For the ROC, they peaked too soon after shocking world record holders USA in the semi-finals. Danil Aldoshkin, Sergei Trofimiv and Ruslan Zakharov updated the record books by finishing in an Olympic record time of 3:36:62.

The USA did not leave empty handed, though, after beating the Netherlands by 2.81 seconds to take bronze.

