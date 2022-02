Speed Skating

'She has gone! Oh my life!' - Nana Takagi suffers shock crash when leading at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

'She has gone! Oh my life!' - Nana Takagi suffers a shock crash on the final lap when leading in the mass start at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:07, 19 minutes ago