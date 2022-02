Speed Skating

'This man is gold!' - Nils van der Poel smashes world record in 10000m crown at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'This man is gold!' - Nils van der Poel smashes his own world record in securing the 10000m crown at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:04, 16 minutes ago