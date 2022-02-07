Ireen Wust labelled her record-breaking gold medal "unbelievable" and paid tribute to her best friend.

Ireen Wust became the first Summer or Winter Olympian in history to win an individual gold medal at five separate Games by taking gold in the women's 1500m speed skating event.

Ad

With the 2022 Games set to be her last, she held off challenges from world record holder Miho Takagi and compatriot Antoinette de Jong to defender her title, clocking an Olympic record in the process.

Beijing 2022 'This medal is for you' - Clarey dedicates historic silver to colleague who died 3 HOURS AGO

"This is unbelievable," responded Wust to a question from NOS reporter Bert Maalderink. "As a 19-year-old girl I was yelling at you and now, 16 years later, again at 35. This is unbelievable, isn't it?"

"I felt good all the time and then drive such a race at such a moment. That time is also super good. It was a top race at the right time."

'What a way to perform' - Emotional Wust celebrates gold and Olympic record

Wust also paid tribute to her best friend who passed away in 2019.

"I miss her even more every day and at moments like this. Maybe she's having a party for me up there."

Eurosport's speed skating expert and winner of five Olympic medals including three golds for Germany could not speak highly enough of Wust's accomplishment.

"It's amazing. You can plan to end your career this way with a gold but you have to do it," she said.

"She had an amazing race, there were no insecure moments. She just pushed to the limit and even in the last few metres she pushed all the way.

"She is a big talent. She had many injuries but she always came back stronger. She does not give up."

Wust will compete in the 1000m and the team pursuit so could win more medals yet.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 History! Wust becomes first athlete to strike individual gold at FIVE Olympics 4 HOURS AGO